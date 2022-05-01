U-TURN; Ronald Mayinja records another controversial song

Veteran Singer Ronald Mayinja is at it again. After many months seen rubbing shoulders with top NRM people, he has shockingly made a U-Turn.

The singer has once again released a song in which he asks President Museveni to leave power.

Not so long ago, Mayinja released a campaign song asking the public to vote for President Museveni. In the same song, he was praising the president for his good leadership skills.

Now in his new song, dubbed Abantu Ba’ganye, Mayinja now claims that he has been traversing the country to preach the Museveni gospel but he has been met with resistance and hatred.

Mayinja says that marketing Museveni has become the hardest job for him. He claims the masses want a change.

However, he says his new song might land him in trouble but it is all well with him. He needs to say the truth.

“I used to be a good supporter, and have been traveling around to preach your message but the people have refused, to be certain they have refused they also hated me for it. I ask you mzee to find ways to leaving power because they have said they want another leader,” Mayinja sang.

Mayinja said that people are tired of hospitals without drugs and roads that are for just a few people. He adds that Ugandans are suffering in abject poverty and some have had to run abroad for survival in harsh environments in mid-east.