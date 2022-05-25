Three netted over forgeries of NDA Licenses and Academic documents

Amos Tayebwa

Mbarara

Police in Mbarara gave arrested three suspects in connection to forgeries of Academic documents and National Drug Authority Licenses.

this was done by the territorial Police of Mbarara City Central Division and National Drug Authority(NDA) in an intelligence led operation who trucked and arrested two suspects Dawin Sunday and Bob Jones. The two were arrested on the 21/05/2022 all from Ishaka cell B Ishaka ward Bushenyi Ishaka Municipality Bushenyi for allegedly being the masterminds of printing and issuing of forged academic documents for nursing students in the same area and fake NDA licenses to operate drug shops.

Some-of-the-Suspects-at-the-police

On arrest the two were found in possession of fake stamps, certificates of enrolment and seals of different nursing institutions in the country and the Uganda Nurses and Midwives Council which they were using to approve nursing students as medical practitioners.

In the same regard, Police is also holding another suspect of the three Akankwasa Christbelle for being found in possession of a forged NDA license to operate a drug shop in Mbarara City issued to her by Sunday Dawin, but in the names of Chris Akankwasa.

Samson Kasasira the Rwizi Region Police Spokesperson, cautions members of the public to always deal directly with National Drug Authority on matters of certification of licenses and institutions certified and approved by Ministry of Education and Sports to avoid fraudster.

NDA has had a number of cases of that type, why by indviduals acquire fake certificates which are not certified by the authority.