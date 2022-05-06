This is why DP pulled out of Omoro by-election

Nolonger interested! Democratic Party (DP) candidate of Omoro County has pulled out of the by-election slated for this month.

The party’s flag bearer, Godwin Okello, announced that he had withdrawn his candidature.

Okello, was last month, selected by DP as their flag bearer for Omoro County seat that fell vacant following the death of former Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah who died recently.

It is suspect that Okello’s decision to pull put of the by election was due to the fact that DP party president is so close to late Oulanyah’s family. As the party they decided to keep the family closeness intact by not participating.