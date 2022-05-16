‘The Kagombes’ still going strong at Singleton Match Play Challenge

As the tournament heads to its climax, senior golfing couple Edrea and Charles Kagombe remain the surprise team in each post qualifiers stage of the main event of Season 6 of the Singleton Match Play Challenge.

The pair are through to the semi finals of the tournament after beating pre-event favorites Moses Ssebugwawo/Charles Odere 3&1 over the weekend in the quarter finals (round four) at Entebbe Club’s par-71 lakeside golf course.

Golfers-at-the-Singleton-Match-Play-Challenge-over-the-weekend.-The-Kagombes-not-pictured-are-through-to-the-semis-of-the-main-event.

The pair who ejected Uganda Golf Union President Moses Matsiko and his golfing partner Ashvin Kanana off 6/5 in the third round attribute their triumph to proper game planning.

“My part was to play the opening shot on every hole and my wife Edrea would take on the second one and make amends” Charles said.

The oldies winning streak and vibe for the pair was transferred into the evening soirée at the 19th hole experience which was designed and themed as the oldie’s night with a 90’s look and feel that saw golfers and guests trinkle in, in their 90s and 80s style clothing and paraphernalia.

However, following the elimination of Patricia Nakasi and Berna Musanabera, it means that there are no more all-female teams left in the main event. They were beaten 2&1 by an all-male team of Joram Tumwine and Julius Borore.

In the other matchups, Brian Cable/James O’Sullivan beatt Lony Akena/Geoffrey Odur 2&1 whilst Patrick Ndase/Philemon Akatuhurira beat William Bizibu/Alex Kazenga 6&4.

The draws for the semi finals are; Charles Kagombe/Edrae K vs Patrick Ndase/Philemon Akatuhurira and Joram Tumwine/Julius Borore vs Brian Cable/James O’Sullivan

Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) through their Singleton Whiskey brand is the tournament lead sponsor. Its partners are; RwandAir, DSTV, NCBA, hTC and Riders Lounge Entebbe.

Summary of Results.

Quarter final results (main event)

*Charles Kagombe/Edrae K bt Moses Ssebugwawo/Charles Odere; 3&1

*Joram Tumwine/Julius Borore bt Patricia Nakasi/Berna Musanabera; 2&1

*Brian Cable/James O’Sullivan bt Lony Akena/Geoffrey Odur; 2&1

*Patrick Ndase/Philemon Akatuhurira bt William Bizibu/Alex Kazenga; 6&4

Subsidiary Results

*Group A Ladies

1.Martha Babirye – 36pts

2. Anne Abeja – 34c/b

3. Rita Apell – 34

*Group B Ladies

1. Sarah Nduhukire – 44

2. Faith Namara – 39c/b

3. Jovia Tugume – 39

*Group A Men

1. Ibra Bagalana – 39c/b

2. Robbins Mwehaire – 39

3. Fred Kimbugwe – 38

Group B Men

1. Francis Kyegarikye – 44

2. Peter Magona – 43

3. Andrew Kibaya – 41

Group C Men

1. Ernest Wasake – 46

2. Mike Ssekadde – 43

3. Denis Nabende – 42