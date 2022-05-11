Stanbic Uganda Cup: BUL thrash Booma in first leg of the semifinal

BUL Football Club earned a big advantage from the first leg of the semifinals in the Stanbic Uganda Cup after obliterating Booma FC on Tuesday.

In the game played at Masindi Municipal Stadium, BUL FC put up a brilliant display to dispatch Booma FC with a 5-1 win.

The Jinja based side were ruthless especially in the first half, scoring three goals in the opening twelve minutes.

Just Six minutes after kickoff, Simon Peter Oketch had already fired the visitors into the lead, finishing off a Karim Ndugwa’s delivery.

Four minutes later, Richard Wandyaka doubled the lead to give Alex Isabirye’s charges the perfect start.

In the 12th minuter, Oketch once again appeared the score sheet as Booma seemed to be at sixes and sevens.

Leonard Mujuwa gave the hosts some delight in the 21st minute getting what eventually turned out to be a consolation goal.

By the end of the opening stanza, BUL FC led 4-1 with Ibrahim Kazindula getting the fourth goal before Ndugwa put the icing on the cake in the second half, converting from the spot.

The result means BUL FC are on course to returning to the final for the second successive year. The second leg will be played between the 17th and the 19th of May 2022.

Current holders Vipers SC will face Mbarara City FC in the other semifinal with the first leg coming on Wednesday, 11th May at Kakyeka Stadium.