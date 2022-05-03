Speaker Among applauds Mb’ra Hospital medics that took only 8hrs to successfully separate conjoined twins

Good news coming from Mbarara city reveals how a team of medics at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital (MRRH) successfully separated conjoined twins.

Rebecca Nkunda a resident of Kakooba in Mbarara city is the mother of the babies that weighed 3.5 kg each.

The twins were born in the 33rd week, contrary to the 40 weeks of normal delivery, according to Dr. Deus Twesigye, a senior consultant and general surgeon.

Dr. Celestine Barigye, the hospital director, revealed that the twins were delivered at Ruharo mission hospital, which referred them to Mbarara regional referral hospital.

Dr. Twesigye, who led the team of eight medics, revealed that it took them eight hours on Thursday, April 26, 2022, to separate the intestines and bladder that the duo shared.

This is the second time Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital has conducted such a successful operation. The last one, though considered minor, happened in 2014 and was led by Dr. Martin Situma, the senior pediatric surgeon.

Speaker Anita Among applauds medics

In today’s plenary sitting, Speaker of Parliament Anita Among applauded the medics.

“I want to congratulate the medical team from Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital for successfully separating conjoined twins. It gives us pride when such complicated surgeries can be performed in our regional hospitals,” she said.