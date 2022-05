News coming in indicates how musician David Lutalo survived a very nasty accident around Bunamwaya. The nasty accident involved a heavy truck that failed to go up the hill.

However, the truck driver did everything he could to save other people by turning it in a way that it blocked the road.

His Kawundo car was the most affected because it was the one right behind the truck at the time of the accident.

The singer did not sustain any serious injuries.