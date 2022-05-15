SHOCKER; 34 Generals to retire from Ugandan Army Tomorrow, Elly Tumwine and Sejusa tops list

May 15, 2022 Allan Gumizamu

Tomorrow Monday, UPDF  will retire a set of 34 generals  from the Army. Gen Sejusa and Elly Tumwine are among those that will be seen off from active service of the Ugandan army.

An official retirement ceremony for generals will start on Monday May 16 and Tuesday, May 17 at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Mbuya.

According to a list we have landed on, Gen Elly Tumwine, Gen David Sejusa, Lt Gen John Mugume, Lt Gen Proscovia Nalweyiso,Lt Gen Andrew Gutti, Maj Gen Stephen Kashaka, Maj Gen Phinehas Katirima, Maj Gen Elly Kayanja, Maj Gen Michael Ondoga, Maj Gen Gavas Mugyenyi are among the many.

We thank them for the good job well done and wish them a peaceful retirement.

Post Views: 1,471

More Stories

Improve Internet Connectivity in Uganda- Ex EC boss Badru Kiggundu appeals to Gov’t

May 15, 2022 Allan Gumizamu

Police, NFA officials trade blames over release of illegal loggers

May 15, 2022 Allan Gumizamu

Buganda PM Mayiga Hails Tycoon Ham as Exceptional for ‘Working Hard’ To Become a Billionaire before 50

May 14, 2022 Brian Musaasizi | REDPEPPER Correspondent

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Subscribe for notification