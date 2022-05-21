She Corporate win 2021/22 FUFA Women Super League

She Corporate Football Club are the Champions of the 2021/22 FUFA Women Super League. The Sharks won the title on the final day of the season.

To win the League, the Nakawa based side drew goalless against fellow contenders Kampala Queens FC and thus emerge Champions on goal difference.

She Corporate had a better goal difference of one ahead of Kampala Queens but both teams ended the season on 39 points.

Right from the start of the season, the Sharks showed their intentions and indeed kept the consistence throughout despite Kampala Queens late run.

Their character of resolve was once again on show in the final game where they only needed a draw to seal the elusive Championship.

Phiona Nabbumba and Daphine Nyayenga both from She Corporate FC ended the season ad MVP and best goalkeeper respectively.

Lady Doves striker Fazila Ikwaput finished the season as top scorer with 15 goals.

Rines SS WFC who survived relegation on the final day of the league received the Fair Play award for having registered the list bookings (9 yellow cards).

In the other games played Tooro Queens played out a goalless draw against She Maroons to get relegated while Olila High School WFC and Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC encounter ended in a 1-1 draw.

In Mukono, Hasifah Nassuna bagged a hat trick in UCU Lady Cardinals 4-2 win over Uganda Martyrs WFC.

