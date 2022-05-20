She Corporate, Kampala Queens face off in FUFA Women Super League title decider

FUFA Women Super League

Matchday 18 (Friday, 20th May 2022)

She Corporate FC vs Kampala Queens – MUBS Arena, Nakawa|3PM (Live on FUFA TV)

UCU Lady Cardinals FC vs Uganda Martyrs WFC – Mukono

Olila High School WFC vs Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC -Soroti Stadium

Lady Doves FC vs Rines SS WFC – Katusabe Stadium, Masindi

She Maroons FC vs FC Tooro Queens – Prisons Ground, Luzira.

The 2021/22 FUFA Women Super League season will come to a climax on Friday with five games to be played at various grounds across the country.

Key among them is the fixture involving She Corporate FC and Kampala Queens FC which is a title decider.

The game to be played at MUBS Arena, Nakawa pits the best teams this season and go into the final day of the League level on points(38), only separated by goal difference.

She Corporate, the hosts of Friday’s clash top the log due to a better goal difference of 13 (scored 25 and conceded 12). Their counterparts have scored the same number of goals but shipped in one more.

The game therefore is a make or break for either side as both She Corporate and Kampala Queens look forward to securing their maiden League title.

What each Team needs

She Corporate FC go into Friday’s encounter needing just a point to encrypt their name on the Championship.

The Sharks boost of a good home record, managing to collect 20 points out of the possible 24 this season.

Kampala Queens on the other end find themselves in a must win situation and must defy odds against a side that has only conceded two goals at home the entire season (against Lady Doves FC and Rines SS WFC).

Key Players for either side

Phiona Nabbumba (She Corporate FC)

The midfielder has been consistent throughout the entire season and playing a pivotal role for the Sharks.

5 goals and 7 assists mean she has had direct contribution to half of the team’s goals this season.

Her combination with captain Naome Nagadya and Cissy Nantongo in the middle of the park has been important in the team’s attempt at winning the League.

Margaret Kunihira (Kampala Queens)

Her arrival at club this season has helped to fill the gaping void left by former captain Fauzia Najjemba who has since moved to BIIK Shymkent in Kazakhstan.

She is the club leading top scorer with 6 goals but also has the most assists (7) thus making her a key pillar on the Kampala Queens team.

What the coaches say

Issa Hassan (She Corporate FC)

Hamza Lutalo (Kampala Queens FC)

“The team is prepared and ready for the task ahead of us. The game is opportunity in our pursuit to win the League and we are well aware of what is at stake and we have to do. I believe the players have the mental fortitude to overcome the pressure and be able to play according to the plan set.”

“The game before us means a lot to the team and all we need is to win against She Corporate. It will definitely be a tough task but I have full confidence in my players to go and execute the strategy laid.”

In the other games to be played on the final day, UCU Lady Cardinals host third placed Uganda Martyrs in Mukono while Kawempe Muslim make a daunting trip to Soroti to face Olila High School WFC.

At Katusabe Stadium Masindi, Rines SS who are just a point above the red zone need a positive result against Lady Doves to guarantee their safety.

FC Tooro Queens who are second from bottom have a chance to survive relegation but must win against already relegated She Maroons FC and hope Rines don’t defeat Lady Doves FC.

