Saturday National Basketball League games postponed

By Thomas Odongo

Five Tusker Lite National Basketball League (NBL) games scheduled for today, Saturday, 7th May 2022 have been postponed to a later date, local basketball governing body said this morning.

“All games scheduled for Saturday have been postponed till further notice. We apologize for any inconveniences but we go again on Sunday,” FUBA said in a missive on Saturday.

The matches were set to be played at YMCA basketball court in Wandegeya but the institution has a function hence today’s fixtures had to be pushed forward.

Five games were on card both for the men and women’s divisions, that is; Nkumba Lady Marines vs Nabisunsa Girls, KCCA Leopards vs Magic Stormers, JKL Dolphins vs Our Savior, Nam Blazers vs Falcons and City Oilers vs Ndejje Angels.

However, Friday games were played at the MTN Arena, Lugogo. Nam Blazers beat KIU Titans 65-74 while KIU Rangers beat Angels 66-70 in overtime.

Action returns on Sunday at Lugogo with five games on card.