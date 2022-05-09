Regional side Booma ready for Uganda Cup clash with BUL

Kitara Region third division side Booma FC will be facing off with BUL FC in the first leg of the Stanbic Uganda Cup semifinal at the Masindi Municipal stadium on Tuesday.

The surprise semifinalist are ready to keep the candle burning in their encounter against last season finalists Bul FC.

The head coach Fred Alinaitwe alias Kajambiya is confident that his beleaguered troops will prevail to the final as he addressed the media in a Prematch press conference held at FUFA House, Mengo on Monday morning.

“We are so happy to reach the semifinals for the first time and it’s an achievement for the club.” We respect BUL FC since they are a topflight division side but our journey has not been easy and we have faced a lot of challenges.”

This is also another test for us but we are determined to write more history by reaching the final of the competition.”

“We are an organized team and ready to face any side in the competition.”

We are not going to defend, we are to attack and make sure that we score more goals to prevail to the final.” Said a determined Alinaitwe

BUL FC assistant coach Richard Kasule also called upon his players to be cautious with their opponents Booma and remains hopeful of reaching a consecutive final.

‘This is the second time for us to reach the Semifinal. Last time we advanced up to the final. We are set for the encounter against Booma FC.”

‘Our strategy tomorrow is not to concede away from home and at least score a goal in the encounter and hope to finish the game at home. Football is a game and not a walk over so we have to be very cautious about our opponents.’

‘They have come along way, they have conceded the least goals in the game and it won’t be an easy game but we believe we shall have the last laugh.’ Stated Kasule

BUL FC will be without Aprem Martin and Richard Ayiko through respective Injuries whereas skipper George Kasonko is suspended for the contest.

This is the first time that the regional based side is taking part in the semifinals of the competition whereas BUL were last season’s runners up.

BUL beat nine time competition winners SC Villa 2-1 at the quarterfinal stage whereas Booma eliminated Maroons with the same score to reach the semifinal.