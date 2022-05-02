Princess Nvannungi reportedly introduces her lover at night

May 2, 2022 Allan Gumizamu

Our highly placed source has revealed to us that Buganda’s Princess Sheila Nvannugi secretly introduced the love of her life to her parents and relatives over the weekend.

A Source also tells us that the bummy princess tried to sneak her husband by holding the functions during the night but her efforts were let down by our source who got wind of information about the function.

Little is still known about the lucky man. However, what we can confirm is fact that the two have been together for close to 7 years.

We shall update you for more information about the Princess’s husband.

