Pork Crushing, booze headline Kabagarame Kampala Festival

According to the organizers of the Kabagarame Kampala festival, a total of 62 cooks, and over 3,000 kilos of pork were crushed down by Kampala meat lovers over the weekend at the Uganda Museum.

The festival brought the essence of western Uganda’s Kabagarame weekly pork market, which is located along the Mbarara-Ishaka road in Bushenyi District to the capital city.

The festival attracted more crowds from Western Uganda as well as non-Ugandans looking to get a taste of the famous pork market.

And a taste they got – as an authentic experience was what the organizers delivered to the tee – with the traditionally prepared pork served in trays alongside blended millet (Kalo) or mashed plantain (matooke) and accompanied by cold beer.