Plascon, She Cranes In UGX70M Sponsorship Deal

By Thomas Odongo

Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) has unveiled Kansai Plascon Uganda as the official paint partner for the women’s senior netball side, She Cranes ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games slated for July 28th to August 8th in Birmingham, England.

The partnership worth UGX70M (Seventy Million Uganda Shillings) was confirmed on Wednesday, 25th May at UNF offices in Old Kampala. UGX50M of the package is in cash while UGX20M will go towards marketing and promoting the team.

Plascon-MD-Santosh-Gumte-2L-UNF-President-Sarah-Babirye-Kityo-2R-and-other-stakeholders-display-a-dummy-cheque-on-Wednesday.

Among others, Plascon MD Santosh Gumte said that partnering with She Cranes is one of the ways of empowering women in the country.

“We have always been sponsoring men’s teams. It’s the first time we’re sponsoring a women’s team,” Gumte revealed adding that another reason for the sponsorship is because of the determination of UNF to make the game great again.

“I am very impressed with the vision of UNF and the work they’re doing so far,” Gumte said adding that he believes She Cranes will do well at the Commonwealth Games.

UVF President Sarah Babirye Kityo expressed her delight in this development saying that Plascon has made the right choice by sponsoring She Cranes.

“Netball has grown deep into the grassroots, it’s no longer just about She Cranes. We shall be holding events across the country at various well,” Babirye said adding that Plascon’s package will go a long way in helping the national side attain glory in Birmingham.

However, a few days ago, She Cranes Head Coach, Fred Mugerwa summoned a provisional squad of 30 players for training ahead of the games. Sessions started last weekend at Kamwokya Community Sports Centre.

Uganda is pitted in group B with the hosts, England, New Zealand, Malawi, Trinidad and Tobago and Northern Ireland.