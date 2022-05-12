PICTORIAL:Day -1 of the Uganda-Turkey Investment, Trade Industry and Tourism Summit at Munyonyo

Uganda is hosting the Uganda -Turkey Investment Trade, Industry and Tourism Summit themed ‘’Accelerating Investment, Trade, Industry and Tourism in a Post- Covid Era’’

The 2 day summit held at Speke Resort, Munyonyo has been attended by officials from Turkey led by Riza Tuna Turagay, government from both countries, business community among other dignitaries.

In his welcoming remarks Hon. Oryem Okello, the State Minister of International Cooperation said Uganda and Turkey enjoy strong and close bilateral ties with excellent political, social and cultural relations.

‘’He added that Uganda values these relations and it’s committed to deepening them further in all fields, for the mutual benefit and prosperity of our two peoples. The opening of the Turkish International Cooperation Agency (TIKA) offices in Uganda provided both parties with more latitude to expand bilateral cooperation including support in humanitarian and development aid projects’’.

Hon.Oryem thanked H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, for his able leadership and guidance towards the successful holding of this event, and also commended the two respective Embassies in Ankara and Kampala for leading from the front.

On the side of investments, Hon. Oryem said a number of Turkish companies have taken advantage of the conducive business climate in Uganda and registered their companies in the areas of construction, manufacturing, education, health and hospitality services.

‘’There are many more opportunities including agro-industry for which more Turkish investors are welcome. I would like to emphasize the need to opening of new trade opportunities as the key to propelling of our people to people relations’’ he noted

Though trade is still skewed in Turkey’s favour, Hon. Oryem is confident that there is a lot of untapped potential that both sides must jointly work to realize using the existing framework.

‘’ Uganda is an agricultural based economy producing a wide range of flagship products such as coffee, vanilla, cocoa beans, artifacts, fruits and vegetables that are highly sought after in the Turkish market, except for the limiting phytosanitary rules and other restrictions. Secondly, the direct flights by Turkish Airlines between Entebbe and Istanbul (both passengers and Cargo) should catalyze the exploring of opportunities to their fullest potential by the business fraternity’’, further said Oryem.

Ambassador Stephen Mubiru, Uganda’s Ambassador to Turkey said the trade volume between Uganda and Turkey has improved from USD 30 million to USD 63 million between 2017 and 2021.

‘’Despite the outbreak of Covid-19, the biggest proportion of this improvement in trade volume was in the period 2019 to 2021. With the decline in Covid -19 cases globally and the full opening of both the Ugandan and Turkish economies, the Embassy has embarked in targeted promotion of strategic Ugandan products such as coffee and fruits in various Turkish cities’’, said Mubiru.