Nyege Nyege Festival bounces back this September

By Haruna Nair

Almost every business was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic but now that the entertainment industry is fully functional again, we can exclusively reveal that Nyege Nyege, Africa’s most adventurous festival, is back on Uganda’s annual social calendar.

Nyege Nyege, which has always been the most anticipated event amongst Ugandan partiers, returns to the shores of the magnificent River Nile.

The festival will take place at a new location, which is the Jinja based majestic Itanda Falls, starting September 15th to 18th, 2022.

After two years of lockdown this will be the most historic edition by far with a new location, fresh experiences, and a massive line up of more than 300 artistes from all over the world.

This year’s festival is coming with a special new package that will include luxurious camping experience and new tourism activities, such as rafting the Nile rapids all the way to the venue and organisers are confident that they will be able to offer revellers a very comfortable and spacious experience.

The festival will also market Itanda Falls as one of East Africa’s most fascinating tourism destinations.

Nyege Nyege will partner with Bamboo Uganda to advocate for the use of bamboo and offset its carbon footprint by planting bamboo seedlings.

Despite a two- year forced hiatus, Nyege Nyege’s vision remains the same: to declutter the global culture space of old ideas about what African music, to dispel existing and oppressive stereotypes, and to provide more equitable access to international markets for African creatives, as well as a space for diverse voices from alternative music to connect with one another.

This year will see an expanded version of the Spirit of Uganda stage showcasing music and culture from all corners of Uganda, plus food, crafts, music, and storytelling.

The festival will also collaborate with the superficial machine collective to create hybrid digital experiences connecting the festival to the world and satellite events held globally.

The festival’s co-founder Derek Debru says that “Nyege Nyege will live up to its reputation, as the most adventurous and amazing party on Planet Earth, putting Uganda at the very centre.”

Talent Africa CEO, Aly Allibhai further affirms that “After two years of lockdown we are super excited to bring back the Nyege Nyege festival. We look forward to creating awesome event experiences at the beautiful new location.

This edition will be very special and remembered for a long time”.