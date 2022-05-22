NRM’S top leaders led by Museveni warm up for Omoro by-elections, Ojok’s victory secured

May 22, 2022 Allan Gumizamu

Any time this week, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will be getting on road to Omoro as the top most  leadership of the National Resistance Movement(NRM) start preparations to hit the campaign and  gather support for Andrew Ojok, the NRM candidate.

 (Uganda Presidential Press Unit Picture via AP). The big man is soon heading to Omoro

 

A few other NRM leaders had already camped in Omoro to campaign for Ojok who wants to replace his father, the late Jacob Oulanyah. They have been convening several meetings with various groups to teach them how they can utilise government programmes already in place to get themselves out of poverty.

The campaigns have entered the last lap as all contestants remain with only three days to lure the locals to entrust them with their votes in a bid to represent them in parliament for the four years left.

Elections are  on this week on Thursday  May 26.

 

 

Post Views: 796

More Stories

FDC in Action to Revive West Nile Support

May 20, 2022 Brian Musaasizi | REDPEPPER Correspondent

BREAKING NEWS! Kizza Besigye Arrested For Resuming ‘Walk To Work’ Protest

May 12, 2022 Brian Musaasizi | REDPEPPER Correspondent

This is why DP pulled out of Omoro by-election

May 6, 2022 Allan Gumizamu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Subscribe for notification