NRM’S top leaders led by Museveni warm up for Omoro by-elections, Ojok’s victory secured

Any time this week, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will be getting on road to Omoro as the top most leadership of the National Resistance Movement(NRM) start preparations to hit the campaign and gather support for Andrew Ojok, the NRM candidate.

A few other NRM leaders had already camped in Omoro to campaign for Ojok who wants to replace his father, the late Jacob Oulanyah. They have been convening several meetings with various groups to teach them how they can utilise government programmes already in place to get themselves out of poverty.

The campaigns have entered the last lap as all contestants remain with only three days to lure the locals to entrust them with their votes in a bid to represent them in parliament for the four years left.

Elections are on this week on Thursday May 26.