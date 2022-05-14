NOT EVERYDAY IS A SUNDAY; Esther,Ezekiel Mutesasira knocked out of Got Talent Competition

Young and upcoming singers Esther and Ezekiel Mutesasira were knocked out of the ongoing Got Talent Competition in Canada.

The siblings had been all over requesting music fans across the globe to vote for them to be able advance to the final.

Sadly, the duo were knocked out of the competition since the votes they garnered couldn’t help them progress to the next stage.

It should be recalled that Esther and Ezekiel Mutesasira wowed the CGT judges with a scintillating performance as they sang “You’re The Reason”, a tribute to their mother Julie B Mutesasira in the semi final stages.

However, the duo has promised to take another shot in the next competition if chance avails and vowed to perform much better than they did this time round.