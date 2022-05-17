Nasty Accident Claims 3, Leaves Several Injured

Migyera – A fatal accident has on Tuesday morning occurred at Migyera, on Kampala – Masindi highway.

Report issued by the territorial Police at Migyera revealed that at around 11.30am, a taxi registration number UAX, 303F traveling from Masindi to Kampala veered off the road after its tyre burst.

The accident happened 10kms to Migyera Town, according to Traffic Police Spokesperson Faridah Nampiima.

“It’s alleged that the Taxi had a tyre burst, and lost control, overturning and killing three people on spot – two female adults and one female juvenile,” Nampiima said in a statement on Tuesday.

She added that the injured have been rushed to nearby health centres for first aid treatment.