Musa Ramathan quits KCCA FC for MFK Vyškov

By Thomas Odongo

Uganda Premier League side KCCA FC and MFK Vyskov have agreed for the transfer of defender Musa Ramathan to the Czech Republic Club.

MFK Vyskov is located in the town of Vyskov in the South Moravian Region. Vyskov currently plays in the Czech National Football League, the second level of Czech football.

However, the player has been loaned out to FC Cincinnati 2 for one season with an option to purchase pending league and federation approval in addition to ITC and work authorization.

FC Cincinnati 2 is an American professional soccer team based in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States. It is the reserve team of FC Cincinnati and participates in MLS Next Pro.

Musa Ramathan joined KCCA FC Soccer Academy in 2017 and featured for the junior side until 2019 when he was promoted to the KCCA FC senior side.

Musa who is also a former students of Kibuli SSS, one of KCCA FC’s schools of excellence, captained the Junior Team for two years and led the side to the FUFA Juniors League final against BUL FC in 2019.

In July 2019, Musa was promoted to KCCA FC senior team and won the CECAFA Kagame Cup hosted in Rwanda, 2019.

He played for the KCCA FC senior team for two seasons and a half, 2019/20, 2020/21 and the first round of 2021/22 season.

Ramathan also helped the U20 National Men’s side win the CECAFA Championship in Arusha, Tanzania, November/ December 2020 which served as the CECAFA qualifiers for the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

Musa further helped the Uganda U20 side finish second in the AFCON U20 Championship hosted in Mauritania, February / March 2021.

“Everyone at KCCA FC would like to thank Musa Ramathan for the memories shared in the past seasons and wish him all the best for the future,” the club bid farewell to the player on Wednesday.