MOVING ON; Rumanyika Joins Uganda Baati

Ian Rumanyika the former URA Corporates Affairs manager has scooped a juicy deal with Uganda Baati LTD as the new head of External and Corporate Affairs.

With the huge communications experience, Ian is set to take Uganda Baati to the next level.

Rumanyika joins Uganda Baati with a wealth of experience in the communications Industry spanning 12 years

Business Head Uganda Baati, George Arodi praised Ian and ushered him to the company

He said

“We are thrilled to have Ian Rumanyika join us as our Head of External and Corporate affairs. We are certain that this appointment will be a value add to our organisation and to the Safal Group in general.”

Rumanyika previously worked at Uganda Revenue Authority as Manager Public and Corporate Affairs where he served for approximately 11 years.

He will be responsible for managing relationships with Uganda Baati’s external stakeholders while building impactful and fact-based advocacy and a strong brand within a competitive environment.