Mixed reactions as Mondo sends in 170,000 Shillings to dead baby mama’s family as ‘Mabugo’

Pastor Mondo’s baby mama Sarah Nakuya recently died after struggling with a Pneumonia attack for six days.

The late was rushed to Mulago Intensive Care Unit when her situation worsened but it was too late to save her life.

As she was being buried, news leaked that Pastor Mondo, the father of her child had just sent in 170,000 Shillings to assist the family in retrieving the body from Mulago mortuary and help in burial arrangement.

When the news reached into the ears of some family members, many started cursing the flashy pastor. Some family members promised to curse the pastor up to his grave. They allegedly accused him of neglecting their daughter up to when she breathed her last.

The 28-year-old mother of two was buried a few hours after she met her demise, in accordance with her religious practice of immediate burial.

It should be recalled that the late Nakuya accused pastor Mondo of child neglect earlier this year, calling him a liar and a thief in a bitter rant. She revealed that he had been absent from his son’s life for three years.