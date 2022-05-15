Miracle Ravens compound A1 Challenge’s misery in National Basketball League

By Thomas Odongo

Tusker Lite National Basketball League

Saturday Results

*Miracle Ravens 83-62 A1 Challenge

*Tropical Royals 65-76 Nam Blazers

*KCCA Leopards 50-30 Nkumba Lady Marines

*KIU Titans 65-64 KCCA Panthers

A1 Challenge’s chances of staying in the women’s division of the Tusker Lite National Basketball League (NBL) have suffered another blow following their 83-62 loss to Miracle Ravens in the opening match of the day on Saturday at the KIU basketball court in Kansanga, Kampala.

The 21-margin loss means that A1 Challenge now have just one win from nine matches played in the first round of the regular season.

Miracle Ravens on the other side now have three wins from nine outings but will need to up their game in order to stay in the top tier division.

Miracle-Captain-Brenda-Alyano-in-action-on-Saturday.

A1 Challenge are eighth on the 10-team table with 10 points and have played a game more than ninth placed Nkumba Lady Marines who are winless and three games more than bottom placed Nabisunsa Girls (7 points).

Miracle Ravens on the other hand have 12 points, just one behind sixth placed Angels.

On Saturday, Miracle’s Lillian Cherotich was named Tusker Lite player of the match after shooting 12 points and 20 rebounds.

Other top performers for Miracle Ravens included; skipper and guard Brenda Alyano who had 20 points, 2 assists and 2 rebounds and Winifred who managed 13 points, 11 rebounds and 1 assist.

In a losing effort, Precious Yahweh led A1 Challenge with 18 points and 8 rebounds. Sandra Ayikoru Wangeshi had 15 points and 8 rebounds whilst Brenda Berocan managed 9 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists.

The Tusker Lite National Basketball League continues on Sunday with two games on card, two were postponed. Games will be played at the MTN Arena Lugogo in Kampala.