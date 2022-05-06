Minister Oryem Hails Uganda – Turkey Mutual Trade Relations ahead of Investment, Tourism Summit

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in-charge of International Affairs Hon. Okello Oyrem, has reaffirmed Uganda’s commitment to strengthen bilateral trade between Uganda and Turkey.

Hon.Oryem made these remarks at a working dinner held at the Serena Hotel in preparation of the forthcoming the Uganda-Turkey Investment, Trade, Industry, and Tourism Summit 2022 from 12th to 13th May 2022 at the Speke Resort Munyonyo.

The two (2) day event which will be presided over by H.E. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the President of the Republic of Uganda will take place under the theme; “Accelerating Investment, Trade, Industry and Tourism between Uganda and Turkey in the Post COVID-19 era”, is organized by the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Uganda Investment Authority, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Uganda, Embassy of the Republic of Uganda in Turkey and the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey (DEiK).

‘’The Summit is expected attract over 600 investors from both countries to enhance trade and business to business networks. The Summit will be crowned with the launch of the Uganda-Turkey Industrial Park and Trade Centre in Nakasongola which will be constructed through a partnership between the Uganda Investment Authority and the UPDF’s National Enterprise Corporation’’, reads in part a release issued by MOFA.

The Uganda-Turkey Investment, Trade, Industry and Tourism Summit 2022 will be aimed at identifying, engaging, and attracting new investment leads from Turkey and promoting Uganda as a preferred investment destination in Africa, as well as facilitating engagements between potential investors and Ugandan business people.

In attendance was, Hon. Evelyn Anite, Minister of State for Finance incharge of Investment, Mr. Vincent Bagiire Waiswa, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs , H.E Karem Alp the Turkish Ambassador to Uganda, H.E. Nusura Tiperu Ambassador-Designate to Turkey, Amb. Beatrice Pacunega Head of IEC Department, Mr. Robert Mukisa Executive Director, Mr. Morrison Rwakakamba, Board Chairman, Mr. Martin Muhangi Director Investment Promotions & Business Development Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) and other Government officials from Turkey and Uganda