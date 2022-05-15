Minister Gume’s visit excites Abiriga family

By Andrew Cohen Amvesi

Arua. The impromptu visit by Frederick Gume Ngobi, the State Minister of Cooperatives has excited the family members of Late Ibrahim Abiriga, the then Arua Municipality Member of Parliament (MP).

Minister-Gume-with-Late-Abirigas-young-children

Gume made an abrupt visit to the family of the Late Colonel in Anyafio Cell, Arua Central Division, Arua City on Saturday where he exchanged pleasant moments with the family members.

Gume who led a team of business leaders from Jinja is slated to preside over the annual general meeting of the business community at Bamboo village in Arua town on Sunday.

The team wishes to also meet other business leaders from within Arua so as to build and strengthen regional synergies.

However, Gume used the opportunity to check on Abiriga’s home and made a humble contribution to the family.

Gume reportedly felt sorry for the young family of Late Abiriga and promised to remind his cabinet colleagues about the plight of the family.

When contacted over the visit, Salim Drasi, the Late Abiriga’s young brother said as a family, they are so excited for the Minister following his decision to check on them.

“We really appreciate Gume for thinking about our family. As you know, the condition of Late Abiriga’s family is not okay because of the orphans, out of the many pledges made by the government only one has been fulfilled and that is education. Then things like SACCO Money, building a residential house for the orphans plus many other pledges have not yet been fulfilled,” Drasi said.

But he said Gume’s visit is a great boost for the family since he promised to remind the government to consider fulfilling the pending pledges made for the family of Late Abiriga.

“As a family, we are so appreciative to the Minister and we thank him for the support to the family,” Drasi remarked.

Abiriga was gunned down by unknown people, few meters away from his home in Kawanda, Wakiso district in June 2018.

He was killed in cold blood alongside his younger brother, the late Saidi Butele who at the time of his demise was MP Abiriga’s bodyguard.

Abiriga died at the age of 62 and is survived by 10 children and one widow, Amina Sijali.