Mb’ra Speaker Tashobya spits fire on Minister Magyezi over Central market saga

Amos Tayebwa

Mbarara

The confusion about Central market, leaders of Mbarara City Council have turned it against Minister Raphael Magyezi. Speaker Bony Tashobya Karutsya has bitterly spitted fire on the minister that he is the major cause of mess and confusion to why the market is still closed.

Speaking to our reporter Tashobya fearlessly has attacked Magyezi that he has much involved himself into Central Market issues the thing that has resulted into total confusion and delayed the market to open.

Tashobya has revealed that minister has decided to neglect Mbarara City Leadership which is very dangerous for him and for the development of this town. He said that Magyezi has interest himself so much in some projects given to Mbarara in which he has messed up at some point. That as a minister he shouldn’t have been up front in allocating central market lockups. That there was clear guidelines that Mbarara City Council must be involved in allocating lockups and stalls to the venders but Magyezi has overturned these guidelines and took over this role with his temporally committee that he created himself.

This reaction came after Minster dodged Mbarara City Leaders meeting which was a special arrangement with him about central market but after a long day waiting the Minister, he boycotted them and passed away to Bushenyi. Tashobya said that last week it was such an embarrassing for them after they had arranged and waited for the him who eventually never turn up. Sources say that on that day minister Magyezi was able to meet only the Chairperson of the venders called Emma and his committee whom he elevated on his own leaving the Mbarara leaders who had waited for him at council hall for the whole day. It was discovered that minister met his people at Agip Motel Mbarara in a private meeting.

” You can imagine this is the minister who called us in Kampala recently as Mbarara City leaders who include me the Speaker, the Mayor, the Town Clerk, the Planner and others. When we reached him we agreed on how we shall open the market, he told us that after two weeks we are going to open the market, now two weeks were ending on Thursday last week we came here at Mbarara City Council hall waiting for him but to our surprise the minister did not come, here we just got information that he went to a hotel at Agip motel and met the group that he had appointed to overrun the activities of central market but the minister should be aware that what he did was illegal because it should be the council to choose the leadership of central market not him overtaking”, said Tashobya.

“Now as we talk the Chairperson of the committee central market Mr. Emma he is taking over everything more than the leadership of Mbarara City. We hear that this Emma was calling the town clerk challenging him on what should be done and what should not be done giving him orders on what he must do about central market, we ask ourselves who is in charge of central market” he added.

Tashobya has also told the minister that on issues of central market he is supposed to pass through Mbarara City Council because they are the owners of the market, that he handed it over to Mbarara City Council. He added that why is the minister interesting himself much in central market issues. ” Now you wonder the minister wants to be the Chairperson of the market, he wants to be the mayor, he wants to be the town clerk he wants to be the council, really is it how things are supposed to be done? We appeal the minister to come and we work together. For us we want him that when he wants something better tell us and we agree with him. This market at this time would have been opened because people are too inquisitive to enter the market and they look at us as council to have failed, we are the ones being blamed not the minister. When we were going to enter the market he stopped the whole process and locked the entrance, he even took the keys. We as council we have said we already have number of venders we shifted to Independence park therefore if the minister does not respond we are going to mobilize our venders and we are entering this market and if he wants anything to be sorted let him come and sort it when people are already inside”, Tashobya explained.

Minister Magyezi was recently seen at a certain function in Mbarara at Adit Mall saying that Mbarara City Council failed to sort the issue of registration of Venders where by some individuals had started soliciting money from people the thing he said that he could not allow to happen. That the list which he got from city council had loopholes, that the people who were on that list were those who are not venders at all that they bought lockups even when the market had not even got commissioned. “If the council have failed to handle central market allocation issues we as government we have decided to take over. Believe it or not, I will not open this market until I get the genuine list of venders who are supposed to operate from this market. I want only venders. And as long as i find you corrupting I arrest you and you have nothing to do for me” said minister Magyezi.