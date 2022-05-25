Maiden National Championship to reinstate boxing in schools

After a very long hiatus, boxing is set to return to schools across the country, the Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) President Moses Muhangi has confirmed.

According to Muhangi, on Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 30 games masters confirmed participation of their respective schools in the first ever National Secondary Schools Boxing championship slated for 18-28 June 2022 in Kampala.

“Other interested Secondary Schools have upto 31/5/2022 to submit their teams to Uganda Boxing Federation office,” Muhangi added.

The top six teams after the competition will engage in the maiden Inter-schools Boxing League that will run up to next year’s (2023) National Secondary Schools Boxing championship.

Earlier on, UBF’s Muhangi cried out to the Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES) to restore boxing back into schools after schools suspended it.

Muhangi made his remarks during the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Annual General Meeting held recently in Kampala. He was speaking on behalf of other federations that aren’t part of USSSA activity calendar.

Moments later, in a letter from the MoES Permanent Secretary signed off by Rev. Can. Duncan Mugumya and copied to several stakeholders, Muhangi’s complaint was responded to, something the latter delighted in.

For now, the game returns to schools and UBF can build on that going forward especially when it comes to grassroots development and the like.