Link Bus Suspension lifted

After a full two weeks of heavy investigations into th grisly Fort Portal accident last week, Works and Transport Minister, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala told journalists that government has finally lifted the suspension.

“Having gone through all the processes and convinced that Link Bus has taken necessary process to address the challenges and have put in place measures to address gaps that were there, we have taken decision to lift the suspension against Link buses,” Gen Katumba said.

“They can start going back to the routes and also address some of the gaps created by their absence.” He added.

It has also been Understood that the bus company offered to foot bills for burial arrangement and medical treatment for the dead and injured respectively.

Katumba also added that only buses and drivers that have been verified by the ministry will be allowed back onto the road.