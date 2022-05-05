Link Bus operations suspended

May 5, 2022 Allan Gumizamu

The Ministry of Works and Transport has suspended the link bus operational license for two weeks pending a review after nasty Road caravan left over 20 people dead yesterday.

The incident happened near Fort Portal City along the Kampala- Kasese Highway when a Link bus veered off the road.Meanwhile, The territorial Police at Budaka yesterday 04/05/2022 at around 0600hrs registered a fatal accident at Mailo tano, Mbale-tirinyi that claimed the lives of six people.

The accident involved motor vehicles Reg no- UAT 995A (Raum) and UBH 437K (Toyota Hiace) and UBJ 676W (Toyota hiace).The Six people confirmed dead have been identified as; Mulabi David, Namarome Fatima, Nambafu kurusum, Kafero isaka, and a yet to be unidentified male adult.

