Joy as MTN injects shs85m in Koboko Resource Centre Computer Lab

By Andrew Cohen Amvesi May 20, 2022

KOBOKO. Uganda’s leading telecommunication company, MTN Uganda has injected Shs85million into Koboko resource centre computer lab in Koboko Municipality, Koboko district.

The money was used to buy and install a total of 10 desktop computers and renovate the building that houses the resource centre lab. MTN also installed a power stabilizer with two batteries and connected all the computers to free internet for a period of one year.

Speaking during the launch of the lab on Friday, Sam Gitta, the MTN Uganda General Manager said MTN Foundation which is the corporate social responsibility arm of MTN Uganda is proud to hand over the newly renovated Koboko resource centre lab

“The renovation was done in 2020 but because of Covid, we couldn’t launch it but nonetheless, we are here to launch it. We started off with a token of 10 computers, free internet for one year because that service is important and the sustainability of that service is something I asked about, so I understand there is a nominal fee that can make it sustainable,” Gitta said.

“Over and above, we understand the challenges of power in the area and so, we did provide a power stabilizer and two batteries; it is important for the computers and also important for the learners. MTN’s decision to enhance the operations of the resource centre was anchored on our belief that everyone deserves to enjoy the benefits of a modern connected life,” Gitta added.

He said that is the mission and vision of MTN as a group, mainly centered in Africa, that every human being on the continent deserves the benefit of a modern connected life.

“And that is not just for purposes of entertainment like dancing in the evening but more specifically for education and business. It has also become apparent that ICT is a critical aspect embedded in our lives today and this was accelerated during Covid. It created a divide; those that have managed to continue with education and those that didn’t manage to carry on. So, it is important that such services are extended to the rest of the society such that we bridge that digital divide,” Gitta said.

He urged the people of Koboko to take care of the facility because it is transformational. Gitta added that people should make the facility sustainable, maintain it and live to hear stories of people who have benefited from this humble beginning two decades ago that MTN has added to.

Peter Gumalee, the Koboko resource centre manager said the computers and internet installation and the renovation of the facility have added value and brought consistency to the library’s role in literacy support since the library has been one of the most trusted and valued community assets.

“Before the establishment of the computer lab, the library was an old, dilapidated house hosting only printing materials but I’m proud and I can confidently say that we have now met standards of a modern library of the 21st century equipped with computers and internet. Thank you so much MTN!” Gumalee said.

Dr. Sharifah Taban Amin Aate, the Koboko district Woman MP appreciated MTN for the improved network in the area and requested the company to consider installing more computers to cater for the people with disability especially the blind, a request Gitta immediately responded to by promising to add two more computers for that purpose.

“Whether we like it or not ICT has come and it has come to stay. So, we better join the rest of Ugandans and use our ICT wisely because if we don’t use it, other people will go ahead and we stay behind. So, we should embrace it positively. It can help us in so many ways, for instance in accessing information,” Aate advised.

While presiding over the function, Vicent Mugenyi, the Koboko deputy RDC said what MTN has done is part of the government’s vision 2040.

“We thank MTN Uganda for helping our government to fulfill part of its target, and you people of Koboko make sure that you make good use of this resource centre lab funded by MTN. What I have realized in Koboko is that at least 80 per cent of the people use MTN so, we thank you for giving back to these people. At least try to give them more,” Mugenyi said.

