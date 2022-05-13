IT’S OVER; NBS TV’s Kin Kariisa Quits

NBS TV’s Kin Kariisa has quit his position as the Board Chairman at Eco Bank Uganda. Kariisa who has been at the helm of the bank for close to 10 years has left with great memories.

Today, using his social media handles, the flamboyant Next Media group CEO revealed that he is a happy man to have left at this stage when the bank has grown.

“Thank you, Eco bank Uganda for over 10 years of great memories, lessons and innovation. To my fellow Board Members, the Managing Directors we had, and staff, it’s been a pleasure being your Board Chairman. I am especially happy I leave with a #Uganda-n WOMAN (Grace Muliisa) as Managing Director, where we found expats” his Facebook post reads.

Ecobank Uganda appointed the media entrepreneur Chairman of board of directors in 2019 and he replaced Henry Lubwama, who had been the bank’s Chairman Board of directors for six years