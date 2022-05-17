I finally got back my land titles from Materialistic wife – Ex MP Kantinti Jubilates

EX Member of Parliament of Kyadondo East Hon. Apollo Kantinti is a happy man. He has come out to reveal that he finally managed to recover his land titles from his ex-baby mama and singer Shamim Namawa.

He further more revealed that he is currently enjoying his single life ever since Shamim left.

The former couple was engulfed in a domestic violence scandal where Kantinti accused Shamim of being materialistic and running away his five land titles.

Kantinti regretted falling in love with Shamim saying that he was previously not aware that she was not “wife material”

On the other side, Shamim accused Katinti of child neglect and being a hard core drunkard. Shamim added that he husband is desperate because of the huge loans accumulated from the elections a few years back.

Shamim is planning a musical come back with a song “Kyapa”.