I am yet to find a perfect man in Uganda, still single- Irene Ntale confirms

Singer Irene Ntale has finally come out to clear the air about the rumors that made rounds alleging that she was in a serious romantic relationship with a loaded Nigerian man.

As she appeared on Sanyuka TV’s UnCut show she revealed that she is not dating any loaded Nigerian man as had been alleged. She also opened up about her relationship status.

She that she is still single and has yet to find a perfect man to be her lover.

Irene Ntale noted that she is still looking through several applications sent her way from different individuals who have expressed interest in her.

She explained that when she officially chooses one, she will let the public know about it but for now, she is still single.