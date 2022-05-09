HISTORY MADE! Here Is What You Missed As Thousands Thronged Mbale SS Grounds For Purple Party

Here is a pictorial of thousands of revellers who graced Purple Party Mbale Tour event filling the Mbale SS Grounds to the maximum.

Following months of activations, Douglas Lwanga and his Purple Party events team made another line of success as the event turned into Uganda’s biggest bash after the government opened up the economy.

The event was boosted by Nile Breweries Limited brand Club Pilsener which has always supported Ugandan music and events.

On top of the star-studded performers list, beverages were in plenty as Club Pilsener provided discounted beer and other merchandise at the venue.

Reveller’s expectations were met as all the lined up artistes performed including Eddy Kenzo, Pallaso, Mesach Semakula, Nina Roz, Zex Bilangilangi, Feffe Buusi, Vyper Ranking, Grenade, MC Mariachi, DJ Roja DVJ Mercy Pro, DJ Zatto, among many other musicians, deejays, emcees, and comedians rocked the stage.