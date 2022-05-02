Gorgeous Maggie quits Coca-Cola, Joins Standard Chartered Bank

Super gorgeous Margaret Kigozi Namulindwa recently left Coca-Cola to join Standard Chartered Bank Uganda as the Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand, and Marketing.

At Coca-Cola South and East African Business Unit, Kigozi was the Head of Marketing for Uganda, Ethiopia, and HORN Markets and most recently, Category Lead for Flavor Brands in over 13 markets in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Kigozi is a top-notch marketing executive leader with over 18 years of experience.

Kigozi is also talented in developing and launching effective sales and marketing strategies that generate revenue and grow Market Share.

Kigozi holds a Bachelor’s degree in Development Studies from Makerere University Kampala and is a certified member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing.