Fans ask Rema to go on family planning, Expecting 3rd Child

Gorgeous singer Rehema “Rema” Namakula Ssebunya and hubby Dr. Hamza Ssebunya are reportedly expecting their second child. For Rema, it will be her 3rd child.

Now, her music fans have asked her to start family planning methods in order to space her children and be able to remain relevant on the music scene.

The development comes through following rumors indicating that Rema Namakula is baking a ban in her oven. The rumors were spread by a one socialite Isma Olaxess a.k.a Jajja Iculi during a talk show at Dembe FM

In his revelation, socialite Olaxess said that Rema’s baby bump will be showing soon before asking the doubters to watch the space.

It should be recalled that Rema Namakula and hubby Dr. Hamza welcomed their first child as a couple, Aaliyah Ssebunya, on 7th November 2021.