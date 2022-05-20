Falcons winless in first round of Basketball League

By Thomas Odongo

Tusker Lite National Basketball League

Wednesday Result

Nam Blazers 76-60 Falcons

Falcons remain winless in the men’s division of the Tusker Lite National Basketball League (NBL) after playing their final game of the first round of the regular season against Nam Blazers on Wednesday at the YMCA basketball court in Wandegeya, Kampala.

Action-between-Falcons-red-and-Nam-Blazers-on-Wednesday-evening.-FUBA-Photo

Their 76-60 loss to Nam Blazers means that Falcons who are former giants in the basketball arena remain the only winless side across top tier divisions (men and women) and could possibly get relegated if they don’t turn things around in the second round of the regular season.

Falcons remain at the rock bottom of the 13-team table with just 12 points whilst Nam Blazers on the other hand have 20 points off 8 wins and 4 losses and are third on the table.

On Wednesday evening, Kenyan international Okall Okoll was one of Nam Blazers’ top performers that gave Falcons a bloody nose on a chilly evening at an outdoor facility. He shot 19 points, 10 rebounds and 2 assists.

However, Blair Wadaya was lethal from the 3-point arc, sinking Falcons silently and claiming the Tusker Lite player of the game award. He returned 25 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assist.

Other top performers for Nam Blazers included Joseph Ikong with 6 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists, Richard Ongom with 6 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists, Daniel Monoja with 4 points, 6 rebounds and 1 assist and Paul Odong with 4 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

In a losing effort, Emmanuel Ateng led Falcons’ unsuccessful charge shooting 20 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists in process.

Other top performers for Falcons included Mark Ngobi with 18 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, Henrison Mbaziira with 10 points and 3 rebounds plus Emmanuel Mwesigwa who shot 7 points, 19 rebounds and 2 assists.

The Tusker Lite National Basketball League returns on Friday, running throughout the weekend.