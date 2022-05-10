Eyes on the prize as Singleton Match Play Challenge enters quarter finals

By Thomas Odongo

Having started in January with the qualifying round, the sixth edition of the Singleton Match Play Challenge is nearing its climax with the event now entering the quarter finals stage which will be played on Saturday, 14th May at Entebbe Club’s par-71 lakeside golf course.

Four games will be on card with the eight teams all eager to progress to next month’s semis of the 2022 staging. As always, a subsidiary event will also be played on the same day.

The quarter finals, also round four of the competition has one all-female team, one mixed pair and six all-male pairs.

With the 2018 all-female winning pair of Peace Kabasweka and Sheila Kesiime having exited the tournament in the third round last month, Patricia Nakasi and Berna Musanabera remain the only all-female team in the competition.

Nakasi and Musanabera will face an all-male team of Joram Tumwine and Julius Borore this Saturday and the former will seek to become the second all-female team to hoist the main event winner’s trophy.

Over the weekend, Berna Musanabera emerged ladies overall winner in the Absa Captain’s Bell tournament held at Uganda Golf Club, Kitante in Kampala after returning 41 points. She also claimed the ladies longest drive prize, winning goodies on the night.

Musanabera’s triumph over the weekend has possibly put her in good shape for this coming weekend engagement and Nakasi on the other hand will also likely put in a good in order to stay in the main event of the competition.

Senior golfing couple Edrea and Charles Kagombe will be up against a familiar all-male pair of Moses Ssebugwawo/Charles Odere. The surprise semifinalists beat Uganda Golf Union President Moses Matsiko and his golfing partner Ashvin Kananathan off 6/5 in the previous round.

The other two matchups will be between all-male teams with Brian Cable/James O’Sullivan taking on Akena Lony/Odur Godfrey whilst Patrick Ndase/Philemon Akatuhurira whilst be up against Alex Kazenga/William Buzibu.

At this stage of the competition, all eyes are on the main prize with the grand finale set to June, but the journey to the finals takes shape this weekend.

Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) through their Singleton Whiskey brand is the tournament lead sponsor. Its partners are; RwandAir, DSTV, NCBA, hTC and Riders Lounge Entebbe.

Singleton Challenge Draws For Quarter finals

Joram Tumwine/Julius Borore vs Patricia Nakasi/Berna Musanabera

-Edrea Kagombe/Charles Kagombe vs Moses Ssebugwawo/Charles Odere

-Brian Cable/James O’Sullivan vs Akena Lony/Odur Godfrey

-Patrick Ndase/Philemon Akatuhurira vs Alex Kazenga/William Buzibu.