Dr. Ssenfuka Asks M7 to Work on His Pledge as Journalists Award Him for His Outstanding Role in Research

Renowned Herbal Researcher David Ssenfuka has asked relevant authorities mandated by the president to support his work to expeditiously work on the pledges the president made towards his research in herbal medicines.

Ssenfuka made the remarks during a dinner held at Hotel Africana in Kampala organized by the Uganda Journalists Association (UJA), the umbrella body for journalists in Uganda, where he was recognized for efforts in promoting herbal medicine.

At the event, UJA recognized several individuals for roles played in the development of the country as the world celebrate the annual press freedom day.

Ssenfuka the proprietor of Leonia NNN Medical Research and Diagnostic Centre in Kasubi said it’s important for the government to hurriedly support his innovation so that people can get the cancer and Diabetes remedies.

Other dignitaries awarded include the Vice Chancellor of Victoria University Dr. Lawrence Muganga, Dr.Sam Kazibwe was recognized as the best media researcher, John Kakande (lifetime achievement award), Joshua Kyalimpa (media development award) and Milton Kambula got a peace award.

“I welcome the award and appreciate the Uganda Journalists Association for recognizing my efforts in taking research in herbal medicine forward. It is high time the public realized that with herbal medicine, Uganda can help deal with a number of illnesses,” Ssenfuka said

Dr Moses Mpairwe blamed some of his fellow doctors for refusing to offer Senfuka technical assistance and delayed government assistance. Before administering my medicine to cancer patients, I first ensure through medical consultations that safety measures are first carried out.

A number of high profile persons in the country including retired Chief Justice, Samuel Wako Wambuzi and former MP for Buwekula County, Kasole Lwanga Bwerere among others have testified to have got cured by Ssenfuka’s herbal medicine.

The Uganda National Health Research Organisation’s Natural Chemotherapeutics Research Institute that carried out a phytochemical analysis of his herbal formula.

The same is set to undergo clinical trials.