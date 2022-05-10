Dorime: 5 ways to become an overnight success

It is Friday and you just pulled off the biggest deal of your career, so you are in the swankiest lounge in town, you are feeling good about yourself so you order expensive bottles of champagne. When the servers bring the drinks over with sparklers, the DJ starts to play “dorime” Nektunez and Goya Menor’s Ameno (Amapiano remix). People stare, they wonder who this new kid on the block is. While it would seem you have just made it overnight, you know this success has been from a series of small wins that no one noticed but you.

This overnight success story is similar to how the song Ameno became a viral sensation overnight, even though the artist has been working hard at music for almost all his life. Since dropping his debut single, “Free Zone”, three years ago, Ghanaian-born, Atlanta-based producer Nektunez has been racking up serious numbers, consistently notching up five-figure streams with each release. However, not until the release of Ameno was he considered a superstar, with a massive audience on TikTok, the song kicked off a dance trend that’s had over 10 billion views and 3 million challenge creations. The single also reached #2 on the global Shazam charts, making it one of the most shazamed songs of 2021.

Hard work overtime is the key to success:

Hard work overtime is the key to success. It took Obama eight years to get elected president. Rihanna spent years on a record before it was released and went on to have a huge hit. Bill Gates spent years developing Microsoft, and George Lucas spent a decade directing Star Wars before it became one of the biggest movies ever. The lesson here is that you have to put in the time if you want to be successful.

Embrace mistakes and take it all in stride:

Sure, you might end up “firing” yourself. You might find that you aren’t a good fit for this business direction and pivot to something else. You will make mistakes and probably some big ones. It’s all part of the process — take it in stride because if you can learn quickly, you will be able to get back up and move on faster than the person who has their ego wrapped up in what they are doing.

Don’t be afraid to pivot or change direction when things don’t work out as planned.

Be willing to share your ideas and collaborate with others:

If you want to achieve big things, you must be willing to share your ideas and collaborate with others. The reason is simple: alone we are weak and vulnerable, but together we are far stronger than the sum of our parts.

You need to believe in yourself before others will believe in you:

If you want to go big, you need others to believe in you. But how do you get people to believe in you? Be confident, but not arrogant. Be persistent, but flexible when needed. There isn’t a guaranteed recipe for success yet (or at least anything that even comes close), but there are a few things you can leverage on your path to greatness.

Invest in your network:

Have you ever wanted to start a business but never took that leap because of your network? The best way to build a business is to build your network. Put yourself out there, collaborate with others, and connect with people who want to create something big.

Takeaway: There’s no such thing as a quick route to success. Our last point is the most important. Ask yourself this question: have I done anything that could go viral? If the answer is no, then don’t worry. You haven’t missed your chance. The only way to go viral on the internet, or in real life for that matter, is to stand out from everything else that’s out there. We all dream of going viral and being watched by millions of people all across the world. But first we have to start small. And that starts with an idea, and succeeding at making it happen. Join the LetsGo Mall of channels and start your journey towards success. Visit http://letsgo.letshego.com/ to learn how to go big with us.