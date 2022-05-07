‘Deep connection’ draws Fille back to Kats

May 7, 2022 Allan Gumizamu

As you read this, singer Fille Mutoni AND MC Kats are on the verge of getting back together after 3 years living apart. According to reports coming in, the two are always seen together in Ntinda Kigoowa going about their business.

On Thursday this week, MC Kats, while at a city function revealed that he is singer Fille’s number one fan and he will always be by her side, no matter what.

“Even if everyone leaves, I will stay and I will watch you perform. I am your greatest fan and I always tell you that,” MC Kats says

Fille recently revealed that she will always have a special deep connection with MC Kats. For this fact, Fille admitted she will forvever be attached to Kats.

More so, the couple were blessed with a daughter Abby Kisakye and draws back together all the time.

