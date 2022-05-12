Brilliant Kassa helps KIU Titans beat Falcons in Basketball League

Tusker Lite National Basketball League

Wednesday Results

Betway Power 81-66 Our Savior

KIU Titans 78-57 Falcons

Friday fixtures

KIU Rangers vs JKL Lady Dolphins

UCU Canons vs JKL Dolphins

Kampala International University (KIU) Titans star Ahmed Kassa had a good game on Wednesday evening as his side posted a 78-57 victory over Falcons in their Tusker Lite National Basketball League (NBL) clash at the MTN Arena Lugogo, in Kampala.

Kassa-shot-26-points-2-rebounds-and-1-assist.-FUBA

Kassa shot 26 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assist and was named Tusker Lite player of the game. He played for 25:26 minutes.

Other top performers for KIU Titans included Michael Otieno with 8 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists and Mohammed Abdikani with 4 points and 8 rebounds.

In a losing effort, Henrison Mbaziira led Falcons with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 2 assists. Vinnie Jurua 12 points, 13 rebounds and 1 assist whilst Walter Omonyi managed 12 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists.

The Friday result implies that former giants Falcons remain winless after 10 games in the men’s top tier division and could face the axe. With more games to wind down the regular season, the ball is in their hands to turn things around.

Falcons are at the rock bottom of the 13-team table with just 10 points.

KIU Titans on the other hand now have six wins from the 10 games played. They are eighth on the table with 16 points.

In the other Wednesday game, Betway Power eased past Our Saviour beating them 81-66.

The Tusker Lite National Basketball League returns on Friday at Lugogo with two games on card. Action continues throughout the weekend with five games scheduled for Saturday and the same number matches on Sunday.

On Friday, JKL Lady Dolphins will seek to maintain their perfect run in the women’s division but their men’s side JKL Dolphins face an uphill task against university side UCU Canons.