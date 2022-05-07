Blood-bath as Arua Hill SC humiliates Onduparaka 3-0

By Andrew Cohen Amvesi

ARUA. Ugly scenes were witnessed on Friday at Ababet Greenlight stadium as Arua Hill SC humiliated Onduparaka FC 3-0 at home.

The West Nile, Uganda Premier League derby which started with enthusiasm on both sides ended in bloody scenes as scores of fans got injured in the process of the game.

Arua-Hill-SC-and-Onduparaka-FC-players-and-coaches-praying-together-after-the-game.

As a result, Joel Aita, the Arua Hill SC chairman was quoted saying that over 20 Arua Hill fans were injured and are currently receiving treatment at Rhema Hospital in Arua town. He added that the Arua Hill SC Coaster windscreen was also destroyed in the process.

“A loss should not be taken like this. This thing has now painted West Nile in a very bad way. Two or three leaders are organizing this, unfortunately some are political leaders,” Aita posted on a popular social media platform of West Nile.

“The fans are now collecting money for their injured fans whom we have taken to Rhema. You can go and check them in case you doubt,” Aita added.

However, when contacted on phone, Mercy Munduru, the Onduparaka FC Marketing and Communications Manager said the injured people Aita is talking about were accident victims not Arua Hill fans.

“Even nothing like that happened, those guys were accident victims, they were not even at the game. As you can see, they are even people who were not wearing jerseys. Those guys were accident victims. FUFA’s head of security and all other security people were at the game, they saw what happened,” Munduru said.

One of the victims of the game.

“The game went well to the end but at some point, Arua Hill fans who were outside the wall fence started throwing stones at our goalkeeper and where our VIP fans were. They started throwing stones inside the perimeter fence but the fans inside refused to react, then the Onduparaka fans outside on the mango tree started to throw mangoes at those who were throwing stones inside and that got settled,” Munduru added.

She said as the match went on, again the Arua Hill fans inside broke the perimeter fence of the stadium on their side.

According to Munduru, apart from those few isolated incidents, from the beginning of the match up to the end, there was no physical confrontation between either side.

“Our fans who were the majority didn’t put a hand on any Arua Hill fans, not inside the stadium. If things happened on their way back to town, that one I can understand because now there we can’t control, but our control is in the stadium to ensure that there is no clash between our players, the fans or members of the match officiation,” Munduru re-affirmed.

Munduru further stressed that if their fans with the numbers they had during the game tried to descend on Arua Hill fans, they wouldn’t have survived. She said much as they lost the game, their fans stayed there and left the stadium late.

“Yesterday was about West Nile, it wasn’t about Onduparaka. At the end of the day what we wanted was for West Nile to win. The positives of yesterday’s game out-weighed the negatives, the way the players played and at the end after the loss, they took pictures together – they hugged and that is the spirit we should portray outside there about West Nile football not blame games,” Munduru advised