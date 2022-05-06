Blick, Ssebuguzi upbeat as Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally Kicks off

Shell-sponsored pair of Arthur Blick and Ronald Ssebuguzi are revved up for the Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally that runs between 6-8 May 2022.

Arthur Blick (middle), Ronald Ssebuguzi (right) pose for a photo moment on Thursday at Shell Lugogo

While speaking to media at Shell Lugogo on Thursday evening, Blick a 2015 national champion aimed for a podium while Ssebuguzi promised a good show on a continental stage.

“This time round I’ll be racing with my son (Alestair Arthur Blick) as a navigator in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X and we’re hoping to perform well and finish on the podium,” Arthur Blick said adding that he’s grateful to Shell Vivo for the sponsorship.

“Competitors are very excited and everyone is looking forward to the event. Fans should support the Shell team by buying and using Shell products,” Blick who’s the 2015 National Rally Champion added.

Blick also added that the routes are very technical and wet in some areas due to rains hence the drivers will have to use their heads as it will be survival for the fittest though for him he’s used to all terrains and varying types of routes.

Ssebuguzi on the other hand will be driving alongside his navigator Anthony Mugambwa in a Lancer Evo IX and the former delights in the return of the rally after a two-year hiatus caused by Covid-19 disruptions.

“I am excited to have the Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally back…I am hopeful that I will compete strongly. We have checked on the routes and we are familiar with them,” Ssebuguzi noted.

The rally begins with a shakedown today Friday, 6th May at Mweru. It will also be flagged off the same day.

On Saturday at the event proper, there will be five stages, that is; Shekar Mehta, Kivuvu 1, Kasaku Chai, Nakiwunga 1 and Kivuvu 2.

Sunday’s finale will have four stages, that is; Shekar Mehta 2, Kivuvu 3, Nakiwunga 2 and Kivuvu 4, with an overall total rally distance of 426.50km.

This year’s rally will be based in Mukono and Lugazi; which are in the central region of Uganda.

Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally will count towards the FIA African Rally Championship and also the National Rally Championship.

48 crews will be in the mix including a cast of foreign drivers.