Basketball: Abdikani Shines as KIU Titans beat Victoria University

May 5, 2022 Allan Gumizamu

Kampala International University (KIU) star Mohammed Abdikani shot 19 points and 15 rebounds as his side beat Victoria University 62-74 in their Tusker Lite National Basketball League (NBL) clash on Wednesday at the MTN Arena, Lugogo in Kampala.
He was named man of the match after putting up a good show on Ladies Night.
KIU Titans are now eighth on the 13-team regular season table with 13 points off 5 wins and 3 losses.
Victoria University on the other side are second last on the table with 11 points off 1 win and 10 losses. They are 3 points above bottom placed Falcons who have played two games less.
Other top performers for KIU Titans were Edgar Munaba with 23 points and 8 rebounds plus Michael Otieno with 15 points, 3 rebounds and 6 assists.
For Victoria University, Maker Mayen led the way with a losing effort off 20 points, 10 rebounds and 2 assists. Ronald Ayume managed 14 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists.
In the other game played on Wednesday, KCCA Panthers emerged 60-58 winners over UPDF Tomahawks.
The Tusker Lite National Basketball League returns this Friday at Lugogo. Action will continue throughout the weekend.
