Arua Hill SC rewards players, staff with plots of land

By Andrew Cohen Amvesi

ARUA. Arua Hill Sports Club (SC) management shocked the nation on Sunday when the club Chairperson, Eng. Joel Aita announced that each player and staff of the club has been gifted with a plot of land as a reward for finishing number five on the Uganda premier league table.

The club played its last game in Arua against Express FC, a game that ended 1-0 in favour of the home team. The result show Arua Hill SC end the season with 52 points, same points with Bul FC which secured the fourth position on the table because of goal difference.

However, Aita shocked the world when he went on his Twitter handle to announce that each of the 35 players and 15 staff members of the club has been gifted with a plot of land from Kongolo Sports City, a proposed housing estate in Arua City.

“As part of our football development, as a thank you for the marvelous performance, we gifted all our players and staff each a Plot of Land. We want to create more Kongolo Sports Cities,” Aita twitted thus attracting several positive reponses from his Twitter followers.

When contacted on phone, Aita confirmed the development and said each player and staff will get a plot measuring 50 by 100 feets at the planned Kongolo Sports City.

“I earlier promised to the players and staff that when they finish in the top four, each of them will get a plot of land for free. Much as they finished number five, same points with Bul FC which is number four on the table because of goal difference, I said the result wasn’t bad and we decided to go ahead to give them the plots of land as earlier promised,” Aita explained.

He said the gift was purely to thank the team and also motivate them to work hard next season.

But Aita added that they are yet to sit down with the entire team to set the target for the next season.

Arua Hill SC club made its maiden entry into Uganda premier league this season under the management of Development Infrastructure (DI). The Arua based team temporarily plays its home games at Barifa stadium as the club awaits completion of the multi-billion magnificent 20,000 seater home ground dubbed Arua Hill sports and business park which is under construction in Arua town.