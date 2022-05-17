Another building collapses, One dead

May 17, 2022 Allan Gumizamu

Deputy PRO KM ASP Luke Owoyesigyire has revealed that a building in Katale Bukwenda, Wakiso District, a building belonging to Dorcus Nakassi collapsed killing one builder.

The deceased has been identified as Oscar Nsamba, 19, a resident of the same area, and injured two others: Ibra Muganzi, 22, and Damasco Mugogo, 19, a builder.

The police retrieved the deceased’s body, which they later delivered to the city mortuary at Mulago.

Police are interested in talking to the site engineer only identified as Rashid. He is currently in hiding.More details about the incident will be availed later.

Post Views: 285

More Stories

Mother from Hell: Woman Seen in Recent Viral Video torturing Son has been arrested

May 11, 2022 Allan Gumizamu

UYAHF holds a successful National Orientation Workshop for CDC/PEPFAR Partners On ‘Every Hour Matters Campaign’

May 10, 2022 Brian Musaasizi | REDPEPPER Correspondent

Eid Al- Fitr celebrations in high gear

May 2, 2022 Allan Gumizamu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Subscribe for notification