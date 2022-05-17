Another building collapses, One dead

Deputy PRO KM ASP Luke Owoyesigyire has revealed that a building in Katale Bukwenda, Wakiso District, a building belonging to Dorcus Nakassi collapsed killing one builder.

The deceased has been identified as Oscar Nsamba, 19, a resident of the same area, and injured two others: Ibra Muganzi, 22, and Damasco Mugogo, 19, a builder.

The police retrieved the deceased’s body, which they later delivered to the city mortuary at Mulago.

Police are interested in talking to the site engineer only identified as Rashid. He is currently in hiding.More details about the incident will be availed later.