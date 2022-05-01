Anguzu named Wave Mobile Money Boss

Patricia Kadama Anguzu has scooped a juicy deal as the Regional People Lead (East African Hub) at Wave mobile Money.

Patricia before has worked with Nile Breweries Limited – NBL in several capacities including; Country People Lead, Human Resource Operations Manager, Market Analyst, PA Sales, and Distribution Director, and Marketing Assistant.

She is a highly motivated human resources generalist with over 7 years of experience in the people space, with a wealth of knowledge in people management, talent attraction, development and retention, HR strategic planning and resource management, organizational development, and change management.

At Wave, she will manage, and provide high-quality leadership and oversight on delivering Wave’s People strategy.

Patricia is a well-educated lady with AVADO online learning from Chartered Institute of Personnel Development – UK (CIPD – UK), Executive Master’s in Business Administration: She also holds a Bachelor’s of Arts (Social Sciences) from Makerere University and a Certificate – Voluntary Counselling and Testing from Family Planning Association Uganda, Kampala.