Airtel Joins Huawei To Transform Uganda Through ICT

By Our Reporter

Airtel Uganda has joined Huawei Uganda and the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance in a campaign to improve Uganda’s service delivery and social and economic transformation through offering quality and affordable ICT services.

This was executed through a Memorandum of Understanding that was launched between Huawei Uganda and the Ministry of ICT on 19th May 2022 in the National Innovation Hub at Uganda Institute of Communications Technologies (UICT), Nakawa.

The MOU will see the establishment of the Huawei ICT Academy at the UICT. This MOU will provide adequate skills, training, and certification courses such as 5G, A.I, Cloud, Security, Data communications, and others that are required by employers to UICT students and ICT officers.

At the launch, Airtel Uganda pledged to offer internship placement opportunities to UICT students who are the direct beneficiaries of the MOU.

Speaking at the event, Airtel’s Chief Technical Officer Mr. Rajesh Agrawal said Airtel was excited to be part of the digital transformation drive that would foster Uganda’s ICT vision.

Mr. Agrawal noted that Huawei has promoted and built a strong foundation of the knowledge base for the students of ICT and Engineers to prepare them to become excellent cyber experts who will efficiently serve the ICT industry as well as the people of Uganda at large.

“We are proud of being part of this transformational journey for a very strong Digital Uganda,” he said.

Mr. Agrawal added that ICT has become the backbone for all the segments of society without any bias on gender, age, demography, and economic status.

“ICT is no more a luxury but has become the basic need of one and all who need to survive and thrive in this competitive world.”

Airtel was commended at the launch by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of ICT and National guidance Dr. Aminah Zawedde and the Minister Hon. Dr. Chris Baryomunsi for being part of the digitization journey of Uganda.

“The Government of Uganda is driving national ICT development and pursuing the 4IR while ICT technologies such as 5G, AI, Cyber Security. ICT is the enabler of digital transformation, the application of AI, Cloud, and Big Data will change people’s lives and future business enormously and Cyber Security is key to secure the network,” Dr. Aminah Zawedde said.

“Today we launch this MOU, but I do not want us to stop at launching rather see to it that the students are trained, certified, and get jobs. I thank Airtel for offering us the jobs,” she added.

The ICT and National Guidance Minister Hon. Dr. Baryomunsi then awarded Airtel Uganda with a plaque confirming Airtel Uganda’s offer as an internship center for the students from the ICT Academy.